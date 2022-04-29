ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man who brought a loaded handgun to Strong Memorial Hospital’s maternity ward has been sentenced to 12 years in prison, with 5 years post release supervision.

Harvey Alexander Jr., 27, was sentenced to Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd Degree and Criminal Possession of a Firearm on School Grounds Friday for bringing the pistol to the hospital on May 4, 2021. According to prosecutors, a nurse saw him drop the gun in the maternity ward.

Prosecutors say Alexander had been released from the New York State Department of Corrections four months before the incident.