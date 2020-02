A man was rescued from his van and taken to the hospital on Monday. (News 8 WROC Photo/Jay Gardner)

BRIGHTON, N.Y. (WROC) — One man was sent to the hospital on Monday after a crash on Brooklawn Drive.

The man lost control, struck a tree and was trapped in his van. He remained conscious and was eventually rescued from the van and taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

The cause of the crash and the extent of the injuries are still under investigation.

One man who is still trapped in his van lost control and struck a tree on west fall road in the town of Brighton near Brooklawn dr. He is conscious. No word on injuries. Fire crews doing everything they can to get him out safe. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/WAeKNr2qoa — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) February 10, 2020

Check back with News 8 WROC as we continue to update this developing story.