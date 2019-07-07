Man runs off with drugs after armed robbery at Andover CVS

ANDOVER, N.Y. (CBS) – Police are searching for a man who robbed an Andover CVS at gunpoint and ran off with narcotics in a black trash bag.

The robbery happened on Main Street around 7:30 a.m.

Police described the suspect as a man who is about six feet tall. He was wearing a black hoodie at the time of the incident.

The suspect showed a black and silver handgun during the robbery.

Doherty Middle School sheltered in place due to police activity. All students are in the building and safe, Andover Public Schools said. The shelter in place order was lifted just after 9 a.m.