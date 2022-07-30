GENEVA, N.Y. (WROC) – The Geneva Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight Saturday in the area of North Street near North Avenue shortly after 1:30 a.m. Officers say the victim is a 23-year-old man who had been shot in his back.

“A preliminary investigation revealed that the male victim was operating his vehicle on North Street when a white four-door sedan (pictured below) with two Black male occupants pulled alongside of him, fired several rounds into the male victim’s vehicle and fled the scene,” GPD said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

GPD’s Detective Bureau is seeking information relating to this incident.

Residents with surveillance cameras, in the area of North Street between Genesee Street and Exchange Street, are asked to contact Detective J.D. Winter.