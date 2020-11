ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man is recovering after a crash on St. Paul Boulevard.

Police officers responded around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, and upon arrival they found an SUV crashed in a brick pillar and fence.

The driver, a 21-year-old man was the only person in the car and taken to the University of Rochester Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances of the crash are still under investigation.