ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester man was shot overnight Saturday on the 800 block of Clifford Avenue in Rochester.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department said the victim, 32, was shot at least one time in his upper body. A private vehicle took the victim to Rochester General Hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The RPD says no one is in custody and the investigation is underway. Anyone with further information is asked to call 911.