Man receives maximum sentence for selling fentanyl to undercover RPD officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Divine Chandler, 27, was sentenced to 9 years in prison Monday, after selling fentanyl to an undercover officer.

Prosecutors say Chandler was already the subject of an investigation on June 14, 2019, when he sold the drugs to an undercover Rochester Police Department investigator.

Last month, Chandler was convicted of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree and Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd Degree. He was sentenced to 9 years in prison plus 2 years post release supervision on Monday.

“Opioid overdoses are killing members of our community and it is people like Divine Chandler who are pushing this poison,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said in a statement issued Monday. “Mr. Chandler will have the next nine years to think about the damage he caused while profiting off of addiction.”