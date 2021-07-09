Man pleads guilty in Ogden homicide

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — Quinton O’Connor, 38, pleaded guilty to manslaughter charges Friday for the 2019 killing of Timothy O’Neil.

O’Neil was found dead in a home on Forest Meadow Trail after neighbors heard gunshots and called 911. Police said it was the first homicide in the area in over a decade.

Investigators said two other people were in the home at the time of the killing. O’Connor was one of them.

O’Connor was initially charged with second-degree murder. He pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter Friday. Under the plea deal, he will serve 25 years in prison plus 5 years of post-release supervision.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 2.

