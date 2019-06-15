Local News

Man pinned under car suffers life-threatening injuries

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 09:35 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 14, 2019 09:35 PM EDT

Rochester, NY (WROC) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accident involving a 92-year-old man who was pinned under a car in Rochester, Friday.

Police said the man was on the sidewalk trying to cross the entrance of the Speedway gas station on Monroe Avenue when he was struck by a car exiting the gas station.

First responders were able to free the man and transport him to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

