Man pinned under car suffers life-threatening injuries
Rochester, NY (WROC) - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is investigating an accident involving a 92-year-old man who was pinned under a car in Rochester, Friday.
Police said the man was on the sidewalk trying to cross the entrance of the Speedway gas station on Monroe Avenue when he was struck by a car exiting the gas station.
First responders were able to free the man and transport him to the hospital with life threatening injuries.
