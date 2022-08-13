PALMYRA N.Y. (WSYR) — A man was ejected from a car during a crash Friday evening, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday morning.

Members of WCSO say that around 9:30 p.m. Friday, they responded to calls of an injury sustained during a car crash in the Town of Palmyra. Upon arrival, police found Macdeon resident John Briggs, 29, partially ejected from his vehicle.

Authorities say that Briggs was traveling westbound on Hydesville Road at an unsafe speed, and lost control of his car. He crashed head-on into an embankment, which caused the vehicle to overturn, investigators say.

During the incident, Briggs was partially ejected from the vehicle and had to be extracted by members of the responding fire departments.

Briggs was transported by ambulance and helicopter to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of his multiple injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing at this time.