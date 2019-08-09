Man on mobility scooter in critical condition after being hit by car

PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says an 85-year-old Fairport man is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Friday.

Deputies say they were called to the area of Route 31F and O’Connor Road in Perinton around 4:45 p.m. for a report of a crash. They say the man was crossing the road on a mobility scooter when he was hit by a car driven by a 58-year-old Victor woman.

The man was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and is currently in critical condition. The woman who hit him was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way.

Deputies say neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash.