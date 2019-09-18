Man killed in single-car crash in the Town of Riga

RIGA, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead following a single-car crash in the Town of Riga Tuesday night.

The sheriff’s office says the crash happened just before 8:00 p.m. in the area of Griffin Road and Betteridge Road. According to deputies, the driver lost control, went off the road and into a ditch before hitting a tree.

A man was killed Tuesday night when his car struck a tree on Griffin Road in Riga. His passenger survived but was hospitalized.

The driver, Sergey Maystruk, 47, of Riga, was killed in the crash. A female passenger was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with chest and leg injuries but they are not considered life-threatening. Her name has not been released.

Griffin Road was shut down between Betteridge Road and Chili Riga Townline Road until the scene was cleared.

Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in the crash, but deputies say they will continue to investigate the cause.