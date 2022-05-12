ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man in his 20s is dead after colliding with a car on his motorcycle in the area near Mount Read Boulevard Wednesday.

According to authorities, officers were led to the 1400 block of Mount Read Boulevard for the report of a car accident around 10:15 p.m. At the scene, they located a motorcycle operator who was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned that a Volkswagon and a motorcycle were both traveling southbound on the roadway when they crashed. The cause behind the crash is still under investigation.

“This is a strange roadway, and it has been for many years,” Rochester Police Captain Ryan Tauriello said. “People may not be driving the speed limit, and that is an issue, it’s a huge issue.”

Officials say alcohol and/or drugs are not considered factors in the crash at this time.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway, anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.