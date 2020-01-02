Man killed in Chili crash was fallen state trooper AJ Sperr’s brother

CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) — The man who died after driving his pickup truck into a ditch, striking a pole, and flipping over on Saturday in Chili was the brother of a fallen New York State Trooper.

Officials announced earlier this week that 62-year-old William Sperr died in the crash.

Law enforcement officials say he was the older brother of AJ Sperr who was killed in the line of duty in 2006.

According to deputies, the accident happened when William Sperr crossed the northbound lane. The truck came to rest upright.

Crews from the Clifton Fire Department were unable to resuscitate the driver.

Deputies said William Sperr did not have any passengers.

The crash remains under investigation.