Man killed after rollover crash near Genesee and West Main Streets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was killed and another man was hospitalized after a rollover crash on Rochester in the early hours of Monday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of West Main and Genesee Streets around 1:19 a.m. for the reports of a single car crash. Those on scene said the vehicle was on its roof.

A 44-year-old man from Niagara County was killed in the crash.

A 31-year-old man from Rochester was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and is in stable condition.

“Based on the preliminary investigation there is no information to suggest any form of criminality was involved in this accident,” officials said in a statement.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.