                                                                                                                         
March 20 2021

Man jumps to his death while holding one-year-old son in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department responded to a 911 call from a woman saying her husband was having a “psychotic breakdown” Friday evening in the South Avenue parking garage.

Officers say the man, 40, went to the top floor of the parking garage with his one-year-old child where he jumped to his death while holding the child.

The man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The one-year-old was rushed to URMC where he remains in critical condition.

According to the RPD, the family of three is from out of state and had just arrived in Rochester to
visit an ailing family member.

The Rochester Police Departments Major Crimes Unit is handling the investigation into this apparent suicide / attempted murder.

