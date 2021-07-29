Man injured after car runs red light near Main Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been injured after a crash in downtown Rochester in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the area of West Main Street shortly after midnight for the report of a crash.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a Buick was traveling westbound on West Broad Street and attempting to make a left turn on West Main Street.

“While doing so, a 2018 Ford, traveling eastbound on West Main St passed a red light, striking the Buick,” police said in a statement. The sole occupant of the Buick — a 59-year-old man — suffered minor injuries and was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital, via AMR, for treatment.

The occupants of the 2018 Ford fled the scene, on foot, immediately following the crash.

“I can confirm no one was trapped in a vehicle as was originally reported.”

This investigation is on-going and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.