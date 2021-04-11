Man in stable condition after shooting on Greeley Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A man from Rochester is in stable condition after he was shot Saturday evening on the 100 block of Greeley Street in Rochester.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department arrived to the scene shortly after 9 p.m. Officers say the victim is 53 years old and he sustained at least one gunshot wound.

The RPD said officers provided emergency first aid. An ambulance transported the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Nobody is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Greeley Street is back open to traffic.