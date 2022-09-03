ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating a stabbing that took place overnight Saturday on Lake Avenue near Phelps Avenue in Rochester.

When officers arrived to the scene they located a 49-year-old man who had been stabbed at least one time in his upper body at around 4:20 a.m. AMR took the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone who has further information is asked to call 911.