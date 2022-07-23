ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department is investigating a homicide overnight Saturday in Rochester on N Clinton Avenue near Norton Street. When officers arrived to the scene they located a man in his mid-20s who had been shot in his upper body. AMR was called to the scene and medical personnel declared the man deceased at the scene.

Officers are working to determine what led up to the shooting. The investigation remains ongoing.

The RPD’s Major Crimes Unit is asking anyone with further information to call 911, the Major Crimes

Unit (585) 428-7157, Crime Stoppers (585) 423-9300, or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.