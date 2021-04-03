Man in critical condition after shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 54-year-old man from Rochester had to undergo surgery after a shooting late Friday afternoon in the area of Cottage Street and Genesee Street in Rochester.

The Rochester Police Department said the victim sustained at least one gunshot wound and his injury was described as life-threatening.

Officers provided emergency first aid to the victim.

An ambulance transported the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. The victim is in critical but stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing, and there are no suspects in custody. Cottage Street has reopened to pedestrian and vehicular traffic.