ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is in serious condition after being stabbed Sunday night on North Goodman Street.

According to Rochester Police, the 50-year-old man was bleeding heavily when they arrived on scene. He had been stabbed at least once and was taken to an area hospital. Officials said his injuries are serious. but non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing and anybody with information is asked to call 911.