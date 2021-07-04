Man hospitalized following near-drowning in Seneca Lake

DRESDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — Yates County deputies responded to a call of a near-drowning incident in Seneca Lake Sunday evening.

According to Yates County police officials, a 29-year-old male almost drowned while swimming in Seneca Lake near Dresden, New York. The victim was brought back up to the surface by nearby witnesses after they found him under an anchored boat.

The male was carried on shore by first responders and then transported via Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

Yates County Police Department will continue to investigate the incident. The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.