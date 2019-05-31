Man hospitalized following a shooting in Rochester
ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) -
Rochester police is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened at 720 N. Goodman Street just before 9 p.m. Thursday. The incident closed down the streets during the investigation and were reopened.
According to police, a 28 year-old man suffered a gunshot to his upper body and was then taken to URMC. His injuries are non-life threatening.
Anyone with information are asked to call 911.
