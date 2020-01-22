Man hospitalized after West Sweden Road fire

SWEDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation after a fire at a mobile home in the town of Sweden.

Crews were called to the mobile home on West Sweden Road on Tuesday morning.

Firefighters said flames were coming out of the roof when they arrived. The homeowner — who uses an oxygen tank — was already outside.

According to firefighters, they said they had to pull back when oxygen tanks inside the home began exploding.

Once they were able to get more water to the scene, they were able to put the fire out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.