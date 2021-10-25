Man hospitalized after train crashes into pickup truck in Wayne County

MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC) — New York State Pole officials say a man was hospitalized after a pickup truck was struck by a train Monday evening in Wayne County.

Authorities say troopers responded to the repot of train and pickup truck accident on Wayneport Road in Macedon around 6 p.m.

Officials say the operator of the northbound pickup drove through the railway crossing gates into the path of a CSX train.

Police say the pickup truck driver was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

Details are limited at this time.

