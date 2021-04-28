Motorcyclist dead after crash on Route 531 in Ogden

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Route 531 on Tuesday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:45 p.m. MCSO deputies, Ogden Police Department and Spencerport Fire Department responded to the area of Route 531 near Manitou Road for the report of a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Upon arrival they found the motorcyclist down with serious injuries. The driver was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, but died as a result of the injuries.

“If anyone witnessed the accident, we ask that you please call 911 to help in the investigation,” officials said in a statement.

The area was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Lilac Festival and Channel 8, A Rochester Tradition. Click for More.

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Download Our App

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss