Motorcyclist dead after crash on Route 531 in Ogden

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on Route 531 on Tuesday.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:45 p.m. MCSO deputies, Ogden Police Department and Spencerport Fire Department responded to the area of Route 531 near Manitou Road for the report of a motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Upon arrival they found the motorcyclist down with serious injuries. The driver was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, but died as a result of the injuries.

“If anyone witnessed the accident, we ask that you please call 911 to help in the investigation,” officials said in a statement.

The area was closed for several hours, but has since reopened.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide details as they become available.