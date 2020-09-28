Man hospitalized after motorcycle crash on Inner Loop, NYSP investigates

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Police is investigating a crash that sent one man to the hospital on Sunday evening.

According to NYSP, officers responded to the westbound lanes of the Inner Loop around 9:24 p.m.

30-year-old Aaron Horton, of Rochester, struck the guide rail near the St. Paul exit and was ejected off his motorcycle traveling over 200 feet. He was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment of his injuries.

