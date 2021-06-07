Man hospitalized after motorcycle crash near Norton, Goodman Streets

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Webster man was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Norton and Goodman Streets early Monday.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the scene around 1 a.m. for the report of a crash. A motorcyclist traveling Westbound through the intersection struck a vehicle travelling Northbound through the intersection.

The passenger of the motorcycle, the 30-year-old Webster man, was taken to Rochester General Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 16 year-old Rochester man, was issued a traffic ticket for unlicensed operation of the motorcycle.

