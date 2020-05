ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A person doing construction work on the South Avenue parking garage in Rochester was hospitalized after an injury Thursday.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, a construction worker was using a jackhammer to do work on the roof, when it partially fell, trapping and injuring them in the process.. Coworkers tried to get them out, but RFD eventually was called to help remove the victim.

The worker was then taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.