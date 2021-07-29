Man hospitalized after hit-and-run on Hudson Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle on Hudson Avenue.

According to the Rochester Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Hudson Avenue and Dunn Street around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival officers found the 53-year-old who had been struck while attempting to cross Hudson Avenue. “The striking vehicle was traveling southbound on Hudson Avenue when the crash occurred and this vehicle fled the scene immediately after,” RPD officials said in a statement.

The victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital via AMR and his current status is critical, but stable. This investigation is on-going and anyone with information is asked to call 911.

