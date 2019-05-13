Local News

Man gets 20 years in prison for deadly baseball bat attack in Rochester

By:

Posted: May 13, 2019 04:21 PM EDT

Updated: May 13, 2019 04:21 PM EDT

The man found guilty in the deadly baseball bat attack of a man on Joseph Avenue in Rochester in 2018 will serve 20 years in prison.

Twenty-three-year-old Jimmie Wright was convicted of manslaughter in March for the attack on Joseph Avenue last June.

Prosecutors say Wright hit Jean Mejias-Vargas in the back of his head with a baseball bat in what the district attorney called "a senseless, violent act."

Mejias-Vargas was transported to Rochester General Hospital where he died a month later.

In a statement after Wright's sentencing on Monday, Assistant District Attorney Kyle Steinebach wrote: “Jimmie Wright acted in a violent matter that resulted in the tragic death of a young man. Not only did Jimmie Wright steal a life from this community, he also ruined his own for the next twenty years. I want to thank the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit who conducted this investigation that led to the arrest and successful prosecution of Jimmie Wright.” 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected