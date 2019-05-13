Man gets 20 years in prison for deadly baseball bat attack in Rochester

The man found guilty in the deadly baseball bat attack of a man on Joseph Avenue in Rochester in 2018 will serve 20 years in prison.

Twenty-three-year-old Jimmie Wright was convicted of manslaughter in March for the attack on Joseph Avenue last June.

Prosecutors say Wright hit Jean Mejias-Vargas in the back of his head with a baseball bat in what the district attorney called "a senseless, violent act."

Mejias-Vargas was transported to Rochester General Hospital where he died a month later.

In a statement after Wright's sentencing on Monday, Assistant District Attorney Kyle Steinebach wrote: “Jimmie Wright acted in a violent matter that resulted in the tragic death of a young man. Not only did Jimmie Wright steal a life from this community, he also ruined his own for the next twenty years. I want to thank the Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit who conducted this investigation that led to the arrest and successful prosecution of Jimmie Wright.”