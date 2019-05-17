Man found guilty of murder for body burned in Genesee Valley Park, stabbing on Miller St.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Imani WIlliams, Syjesman Brown

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) -- A jury has convicted a Rochester man in a series of attacks in 2017 that left two people dead and another injured.

Thirty-three-year-old Syjesman Brown faces life behind bars after being found guilty on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder along with assault, attempt robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, attempted robbery, and attempted grand larceny.

Another suspects in the spree, Imani Williams, however, avoided murder charges but was found guilty of attempted robbery and attempted grand larceny.

The pair was arrested in 2017 after the series of incidents in Rochester that included:

On May 14, 2017, police found Alexander Powell dead on Miller Street with a number of stab wounds.

Less than two weeks later, on May 27, a bicyclist found the burned body of David Jones Junior on a pedestrian bridge at the Genesee Valley Park.

On July 26, prosecutors say a man suffered injuries when he was shot in his car on Hoeltzer Street during an attempted robbery by the couple.

"I want to sincerely thank the friends and family of the victims who have been through countless hours of court appearances to find justice for their loved ones," said Assistant District Attorney Patrick Gallagher. "I also want to thank the Rochester Police Department who pieced together a detailed and exhaustive investigation that ultimately led to the successful prosecution of Syjesman Brown."

Brown will be sentenced in July. Williams is set to be sentenced in June.