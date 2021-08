ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester man convicted of shooting two people in July of 2018 is due to be sentenced on Thursday.

Joseph Boykins Sr. was convicted of murder and attempted murder back in September of 2020. Boykins opened fire on his ex-girlfriend and Michael Earlsy on York Street in Rochester.

Police say the woman was shot twice and Earlsey was shot at least eight times. He later died at the hospital.

Boykins’ sentencing is scheduled for 2 p.m.