ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was found inside a tractor-trailer on the side of a highway in Rochester Friday morning.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of 590 southbound near Elmwood Avenue around 10:35 a.m. for the report of a deceased male.

Deputies discovered the deceased shortly thereafter, and traffic was reduced to two lanes on 590 in that location while police investigated.

Officials say they are working to notify next of kin, adding that “Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased.”

The investigation remains ongoing.

