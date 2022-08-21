ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident that took place overnight Sunday on the Inner Loop in Rochester. The incident happened at around 3:30 a.m.

Troopers say a man was walking in the westbound lanes between Scio Street and the Joseph Avenue exit when he was struck by a motorist who fled the scene.

State Police is asking anyone with additional information about this accident to call them (585) 398-4100. More information will be released after NYSP notifies the man’s family.