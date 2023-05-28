ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 22-year-old man is facing weapon charges after state troopers, who are assigned to the Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative (GIVE), found him in possession of a loaded Sig Sauer 9mm handgun with a “high-capacity” magazine on Saturday.

At the time, troopers were conducting a traffic stop on Kerone Kearse Jr. on Ripley Street in the City of Rochester for vehicle and traffic violations.

Troopers say Kearse Jr. did not have a valid driver’s license during the traffic stop. He was subsequently arrested for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd (C Felony) and Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd (D Felony).

Kearse Jr. was transported to the Monroe County Jail to await arraignment.