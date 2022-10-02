ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a man in his 20s is recovering after he was shot late Saturday evening on Lyell Avenue near Whitney Street.

When officers arrived to the scene they learned that a group was gathering in the area and multiple gunshots were fired. During the course of the investigation, a private vehicle took the man who was shot to Strong Memorial Hospital.

According to the RPD, the man was shot at least one time in his upper body. His injuries are not life-threatening.

The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 911.