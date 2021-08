ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 20-year-old man from Rochester is recovering after having been shot overnight Sunday on S Union Street near Howell Street.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department said the victim was shot at least one time in his lower body. AMR transported the victim to Strong Memorial Hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.