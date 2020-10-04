Man expected to recover after Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 39-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot late Sunday morning in Rochester.

Officers with the Rochester Police Department said the incident took place in the area of North Clinton Avenue and Oakman Street. Upon their arrival, officers located the victim who had been shot at least once.

An ambulance transported the victim to an area hospital and his injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Nobody in in custody at this time, and anyone with information is asked to call 911.