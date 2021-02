SWEDEN, N.Y. (WROC) – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal snowmobiling accident that took place Saturday evening in Sweden.

Deputies say the incident took place on the Erie Canal snowmobile trail by Gallup Road.

Upon deputies’ arrival, deputies performed life-saving efforts for the operator of the snowmobile. Deputies say the operator was a man in his 40s.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.