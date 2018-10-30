Man dies in barricaded stand-off in Yates Co.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dundee, NY (WROC-TV) - The Yates County Sheriff's Office says a man in Dundee was found dead today inside a house he allegedly set on fire, during an armed standoff with deputies.

The incident began around 7am when deputies went to the home to execute a arrest warrant for failure to appear in court. Deputies say the man had firearms and was barricaded inside his home on Bossard Road. With the assistance of the Ontario County Sheriff's Office and the FBI, they spent hours negotiating for the man's peaceful surrender. Around 2:30pm, they broke down the barricaded door and used a robot to search for him, but were turned back by fire fueled by gasoline.

The Dundee Fire Department was called in and when the fire was contained, deputies found the man dead in a bedroom. Deputies say it appears the man shot himself, but the Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death.

The fire is also investigation.

No one else was hurt.