Man dies in ATV crash in Genesee County

OAKFIELD, N.Y. (WROC) – New York State Troopers in Batavia responded to Lockport Road in the town of Oakfield for a fatal ATV collision Saturday evening.

Troopers said a 2014 Can Am Outlander was traveling northbound on Bliss Road and crossed Lockport Road.

“The ATV exited the intersection and struck a rock embankment, causing the ATV to overturn several times,” NYSP said.

Troopers identified the operator as 43-year-old Thomas Butler of Oakfield. Butler was ejected and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Butler’s 55-year-old passenger was ejected and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Mercy Flight took the passenger to Erie County Medical Center. NYSP said Butler and his passenger were not wearing helmets when the crash took place.

An autopsy for Butler has been scheduled.