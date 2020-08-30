Man dies after crash by Morrie Silver Way

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A 22-year-old man from Rochester has died after a single-vehicle accident that took place Sunday morning in the 300 block of N Plymouth Avenue in Rochester.

Rochester Police officers said the driver was speeding when he was heading northbound on N. Plymouth Avenue and struck at least two trees at the intersection of N Plymouth Avenue and Morrie Silver Way.

The driver was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The investigation remains ongoing.