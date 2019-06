ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man is dead after a shooting in Rochester Wednesday morning.

Officials say a man in his 30s was shot while outside on 5th Street, in the northeast section of the city.

The man was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On scene of a reported person shot on 5th st. Police have 5th st blocked off between Pennsylvania Ave and Central Park. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/dxfiYkFwsm — Emalee Burkhard (@EmaleeBurkhard) June 26, 2019

Check back as we have a crew at the scene and will continue updating this developing story.