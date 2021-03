ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 29-year-old man is dead after a shooting on Dewey Avenue in Rochester.

Police were called to Dewey Avenue and Magee Avenue around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. Investigators say the victim was brought from the scene to Rochester General Hospital in a private vehicle, and later died.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.