ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police officials say a 28-year-old man died as a result of a motorcycle crash on the city’s west side early Tuesday morning.

Authorities say officers responded to the area of Lake Avenue and State Street around 5 a.m. for the report of a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

According to police, officers arrived on the scene and found an AMR ambulance crew performing medical care to one person.

That person, a 28-year-old man, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital where he later died, Rochester police officials reported Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say the preliminary investigation found the motorcycle was traveling westbound when it left the roadway and struck the building located at 561 State Street.

The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.

Police say anyone with further information regarding this crash is encouraged to call 911.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.