Man dead after motorcycle crash on Genesee Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on the southside of the City of Rochester on Wednesday.

According to RPD, officials responded to the 300 block of Genesee Street around 1 a.m. and found two motorcycles on opposite sides of the Road. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another man suffered minor injuries. Officers say another another car was involved in the fatal crash.

Large police presence at Genesee St. and Frost Ave. in the city. Two motorcycles can be seen on the ground on either side of the intersection. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/1pyAZMdunM — Alec Richardson (@alecr66) August 4, 2021

Details are limited at this time. The cause of the crash isn’t immediately clear.

Officials are asking anyone with information to call 911.

“Genesee Street between Dr. Samuel McCree Way and Arnett Boulevard, will be closed for vehicular and pedestrian traffic for the next several hours,” officials said in a statement.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.