Man dead after motorcycle crash in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash late Sunday night in Rochester.

Rochester police officers responded to the area of Mount Read Boulevard and Driving Park Avenue around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle crash.

Once on scene, officers located a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle operated by a 24-year-old man.

Police say the motorcyclist, the only person involved in the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the crash appears to be accidental in nature.

Mount Read Boulevard has since reopened for traffic.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing and anyone with information regarding it is asked to call 911.