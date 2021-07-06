Man dead after crashing into utility pole in Ogden on 4th of July

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was killed in a single car crash in Ogden on the Fourth of July.

According to the Ogden Police Department, Matthew Clark, 43, was killed in a crash in the area of Colby Street.

On Sunday, around 12:45 a.m., police responded to the scene. “On arrival, officers determined a single vehicle was traveling west on Colby Street when it veered left across the oncoming lane and into a utility pole. The pole was sheared, and a section landed inside the vehicle,” officials wrote in a statement.

Police say Clark was killed instantly. The driver, his wife Jennie Ann Clark, received minor injuries and remains at a local hospital. Their three children, all under the age of 16, were not injured and released to the family members.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

“Charges are forthcoming but we are not releasing further details at this time.”

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available.